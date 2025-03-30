Ahead of Eid Al-Fitr, Hyderabad police bust fake Karachi Mehndi racket

Hyderabad: Ahead of Eid Al-Fitr, Hyderabad police have arrested two individuals involved in the illegal production of counterfeit Karachi Mehndi during a raid in Tappa Chabutra.

The operation which was conducted by the Central Zone Task Force and local police has uncovered a thriving racket capitalizing on the high demand for henna during Ramzan.

Counterfeit Karachi Mehndi ahead of Eid Al-Fitr in Hyderabad

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a house in Natraj Nagar, Karwan, where the accused were secretly manufacturing fake mehndi.

Following the raid, the authorities seized counterfeit Karachi Mehndi worth Rs 5 lakh, manufacturing equipment and packaging materials.

The accused were allegedly preparing duplicate products to be sold in local markets, exploiting the Ramzan shopping rush.

Health risks

Counterfeit henna often contains harmful chemicals like PPD (paraphenylenediamine), which can cause severe skin allergies, burns, and rashes.

A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing to trace the supply chain and distributors. Authorities have urged the public to report suspicious sellers.