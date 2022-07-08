Ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, sheep prices surge in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of Eid-ul-Adha which will be celebrated in India on July 10, sheep prices reached new highs in Hyderabad.

In the city, the traders are selling a pair of sheep at Rs. 26, 000 which is Rs. 8, 000 more than the price that was during the last year’s Eid-ul-Adha.

Speaking to siasat.com, a vendor who is selling sheep at Attapur said that the shortage of animals is one of the major reasons for the spike in the prices.

As the sheep are arriving in Hyderabad not only from other districts of Telangana but also from other states such as Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, etc., fuel charges is also an important factor in the rise in prices, he added.

Meanwhile, residents of Hyderabad are seen rushing to the markets to buy sheep fearing a shortage of sheep as Eid-ul-Adha draws closer.

Qurbani services in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, many people in Hyderabad are opting for Qurbani services instead of the traditional way of buying animals for the Qurbani.

Speaking to Siasat.com, one of the residents of Attapur Jameel Ahmed said, “I have been opting for the Qurbani services for the past two years. It is a better option as I can enjoy the festival instead of searching for a butcher who will be in high demand on Eid-ul-Adha’.

From a hygienic point of view also, Qurbani services are better as we don’t have to bother about animal waste too, he added.

What is Qurbani service?

Qurbani service has become the need of the hour as many people are living in apartments where they hardly find a place for slaughtering animals.

The service includes everything from buying animals to delivery of meat to the customers at the doorstep.

Due to the advantages of Qurbani service, not only many people are opting for it, but several organizations are also coming forward to offer the service.

However, still, most of the people in the city prefer the traditional way of buying animals for the Qurbani.