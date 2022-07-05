Eid-ul-Adha in Hyderabad: Why are people opting for Qurbani services?

Hyderabad: Ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, many people in Hyderabad are opting for Qurbani services instead of the traditional way of buying animals for the Qurbani.

The main reason for such preference is convenience. The Qurbani services include everything from buying animals to delivery of meat to the customers at the doorstep.

Speaking to Siasat.com, one of the residents of Attapur Jameel Ahmed said, “I have been opting for the Qurbani services for the past two years. It is a better option as I can enjoy the festival instead of searching for a butcher who will be in high demand on Eid-ul-Adha’.

Demand for Qurbani services rising

From a hygienic point of view also, Qurbani services are better as we don’t have to bother about animal waste too, he added.

Apart from convenience, the Qurbani services have become the need of the hour as many people are living in apartments where they hardly find a place for slaughtering animals.

As the demand for the service is rising, many organizations and traders have started offering it. They are collecting a lump sum amount for the complete service from buying animals to delivery of meat at the doorstep.

Eid-ul-Adha in India

India will celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on Sunday, July 10. The festival is celebrated on the 10th of the Islamic month ‘Dhu Al Hijjah’.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia and other middle east countries are going to celebrate the festival on Saturday, July 9.