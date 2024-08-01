Ahead of finale, Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner name leaked, not Naezy

Mumbai: The countdown for the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale has officially begun. The grand finale episode’s shooting is already underway, but the winner’s name will be revealed tomorrow. The five contestants vying for the trophy are Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, and Naezy.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner

The stage is set for a fierce clash, and fans are eagerly waiting to see who will emerge victorious. Many insiders are claiming that either Naezy or Sana Makbul will lift the Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy.

A recent tweet from The Khabri, a dedicated social media page for Bigg Boss updates, has intensified the buzz by boldly declaring Sana Makbul as the winner of the season, contrary to the majority opinion that Naezy will win.

According to The Khabri’s final prediction:

Winner: Sana Makbul

Runner-up: Naezy

2nd Runner-up: Ranvir Shorey

4th Place: Sai Ketan Rao

5th Place: Kritika Malik

The Khabri’s predictions have proven accurate in past seasons, adding weight to this proclamation. Notably, during the Bigg Boss 17 finale week, The Khabri predicted Munawar Faruqui would win, and he did, defeating Abhishek Kumar by a huge margin.

As the finale is just a day away, all eyes are on Sana Makbul and the other contestants, with fans eagerly awaiting the crowning moment. Who do you think will win Bigg Boss OTT 3? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.