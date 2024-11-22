Ahead of Friday prayers, security heightened at Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal

As Sambhal continues to be on edge following recent developments, security has been significantly bolstered around the Shahi Jama Masjid.

The precautionary measures come after a survey was conducted at the mosque on November 19, prompted by a legal petition claiming the mosque was originally a temple.

Background on survey, petition

The survey carried out under the oversight of local police and members of the mosque’s management committee, was initiated following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain in the Sambhal civil court.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP), Krishan Kumar, assured residents that the situation remains peaceful and under control. Security reinforcements include foot patrols by personnel from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), the Rapid Action Force (RAF), and officers from various police stations.

To mitigate potential unrest, meetings were conducted with local stakeholders and mohalla committees.

Measures to prevent public disturbances

Residents have been urged to offer Friday prayers at mosques within their respective areas to avoid large gatherings. The authorities are working closely with mosque management to disseminate these guidelines.

District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia emphasized the administration’s commitment to maintaining peace. On Thursday, a flag march was conducted by police forces to send a clear message that no attempts to disrupt public order would be tolerated.

In preparation for Friday prayers, two of the three approach roads to the Shahi Jama Masjid were sealed.

Police have kept a close watch on social media to monitor for any inflammatory posts or rumors.