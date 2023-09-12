Ahead of Ganesh festival, Hyderabad police decides to ban bursting of crackers

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Ganesh festival in Hyderabad, the city police has decided to impose a ban on bursting crackers in public places from 6 a.m. on September 18.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand announced on Monday that bursting or throwing firecrackers on roads and public places is strictly prohibited from 6 a.m. on September 18 to 6 a.m. on September 30. He also appealed to all citizens to maintain peace and tranquility for the smooth conduct of the Ganesh festival and immersion processions.

Speaking to siasat.com, the SHO of Abids police station, T. Narsimha Raju, confirmed that the orders to implement the ban on bursting crackers in public places were issued by the Commissioner of Police during a video conference.

Also Read Holiday declared for Ganesh Chaturthi in Telangana

Meanwhile, the police is making every effort to maintain peace during the Ganesh festival and immersion procession, especially because this year, the dates of Ganesh Visarjan coincide with Milad un Nabi in Hyderabad. Both festivals are likely to be celebrated on September 28. While the Ganesh Visarjan date is fixed, the date of Milad un Nabi depends on the sighting of the moon.

Also Read More organisations cancel Milad un Nabi procession in Hyderabad

To ensure peace in Hyderabad, several religious organizations, including Seerat-un-Nabi Academy, Markazi Anjuman E Qadria, and Sunni United Forum of India, have decided not to hold the Milad un Nabi procession this year. Instead, it has been decided to celebrate Milad un Nabi by visiting mosques and helping the poor.