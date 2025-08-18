Ahead of hernia surgery, patient ends life in Osmania Hospital

Hyderabad: A 63-year-old patient died by suicide at the Osmania General Hospital on Sunday, August 17. He was scheduled to undergo hernia surgery on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Ayyub Khan, a truck driver and a native of Indira Nagar in Tandur of Vikarabad district. Khan was admitted to the government hospital on August 13.

He was admitted to a ward on the second floor of the hospital building. Khan jumped out of the bathroom window on Sunday.

Khan suffered multiple grievous injuries and was rushed to the emergency ward, where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Family members said he might have been scared of the prospect of surgery, which could have led him to take the extreme step. His son also mentioned that Khan had been mentally unstable for some time.

OGH superintendent Dr Rakesh Sahay confirmed the suicide to Siasat.com.

The Afzalgunj police are investigating. Circle Inspector Santosh said, “According to Khan’s son, the patient was scared of getting the operation done. A case of suicide has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanahita (BNSS).”