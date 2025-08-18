KTR slams Telangana government over poor sanitation in state

Hyderabad: Bharat Rahstra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Ram Rao (KTR) on Monday, August 18 criticised the Telangana government for poor sanitation in the state.

KTR said that the poor sanitation is caused due to the lack of coordination between the state municipal, and health departments. He added that Hyderabad city and other towns in the state are stinking with sewage water and garbage heaps everywhere.

Taking a dig at the Congress government, he also referred to it as “Trash government”.

In post on X, the former Telangana minister said, “This rainy season, seasonal diseases are rampant, and people are facing numerous difficulties. Government and private hospitals are overcrowded with patients.”

The Sircilla MLA further claimed that during the BRS government two months before the rainy season, the municipal department, GHMC, and medical health departments used to hold review and coordination meetings on seasonal diseases and other health issues, taking proactive measures.

“However now, such situations are nowhere to be seen,” KTR concluded.