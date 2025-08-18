Hyderabad woman alleges husband hid 2 other marriages, files complaint

Based on the allegations, a case under the BNS has been registered.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th August 2025 10:13 am IST
Upset teenage girl sitting alone, representing Hyderabad girl who ran away after parental scolding.
Representative image

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad woman has filed a police complaint against her husband, accusing him of concealing his two previous marriages.

Based on the allegations, a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered.

Hyderabad woman’s ordeal after finding marriages

The victim reported that her husband, Rafi, a resident of Attapur, married her without disclosing that he had two other wives.

MS Teachers

She claimed she only learned about his two other wives later. When she questioned him, he allegedly responded with physical violence.

Following the alleged physical violence, she took legal action.

Based on her complaint, Hyderabad police registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS.

Investigators are now verifying the allegations. If proven guilty, he could face serious legal consequences, including imprisonment.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th August 2025 10:13 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button