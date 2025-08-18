Hyderabad woman alleges husband hid 2 other marriages, files complaint

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad woman has filed a police complaint against her husband, accusing him of concealing his two previous marriages.

Based on the allegations, a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered.

Hyderabad woman’s ordeal after finding marriages

The victim reported that her husband, Rafi, a resident of Attapur, married her without disclosing that he had two other wives.

She claimed she only learned about his two other wives later. When she questioned him, he allegedly responded with physical violence.

Following the alleged physical violence, she took legal action.

Also Read Man dupes Hyderabad women under pretext of marriage

Legal action

Based on her complaint, Hyderabad police registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS.

Also Read Real estate sees spike in house rents in two Hyderabad areas

Investigators are now verifying the allegations. If proven guilty, he could face serious legal consequences, including imprisonment.