Ahead of Independence Day, TTD appeals aged, infants, differently-abled to avoid Tirumala

Tirumala: With a series of holidays set to begin from August 11 to 15, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) authorities are anticipating a heavy influx of pilgrims to the hilltop shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

The TTD has appealed to pilgrims to co-operate with the TTD and plan their darshan, and accommodation well in advance.

Though the summer rush is receded, the weekend rush coupled with festive holidays expected to continue till August 19, authorities stated on Tuesday.

In addition, the auspicious month of Peratasi is also commencing from September 18 onwards and will last till October 17.

In view of this, the TTD has appealed to senior citizens, differently-abled, those with chronic diseases, parents with infants to plan their Tirumala pilgrimage after Peratasi month to avoid any sort of inconvenience.

The pilgrims will be allowed for darshan only in their specified time slots. Pilgrims have to come with preparedness and patience to wait for long hours in the compartments and in queue lines till their turn for Darshan.

The Tirumala temple of Lord Venkateswara, in Andhra Pradesh, is reputed to be the richest Hindu temple in the world and attracts thousands of devotees every day.