Ahead of JEE Advanced 2025, Rachakonda police enforce Section 163

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 scheduled for May 18, the Rachakonda police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to ensure smooth conduct of the exam.

As per the notification issued by the commissioner of police, Rachakonda, gatherings of five or more persons will be strictly prohibited within a 200-metre radius of all examination centres in the commissionerate limits between 6 am and 6 pm on the exam day.

The orders have been enforced to maintain peace and public order and to prevent any malpractice or disturbances around exam venues. These restrictions are being implemented as a precautionary measure in view of the large number of candidates expected to appear for the JEE Advanced exam conducted by IIT Hyderabad.

The prohibitory orders exempt police personnel, armed forces on duty, home guards, officials from the education department, and funeral processions.

The police have warned that any violation of the restrictions will lead to prosecution under relevant provisions of the BNSS. The public has been requested to cooperate in ensuring a fair and peaceful examination process.