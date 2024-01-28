Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, AIMIM organises job fairs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ever since the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) faced a tough fight in Nampally and Yakutpura Assembly constituencies in the recently concluded polls in Telangana, the party has been organizing job fairs in Hyderabad ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Previously, the party arranged a job fair in Nampally, followed by one yesterday in the Yakutpura assembly constituency.
Hundreds of students recruited at job fairs in Hyderabad
In the two job fairs organized by AIMIM and participated by many companies, hundreds of students received job offers.
The next job fair is scheduled to be held in the Bahadurpura Assembly constituency, Hyderabad. A formal announcement is likely to be made soon.
Lok Sabha Polls in Hyderabad
In addition to organizing job fairs in Hyderabad, AIMIM leaders have been visible in public on various occasions, including the recently concluded Praja Palana program.
Meanwhile, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan and Congress leader Feroz Khan, who contested from Yakutpura and Nampally respectively against the AIMIM candidates, are also keeping the political temperature high in the city ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
In the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Telangana, Congress aims to win at least 12 of the 17 seats in the state, whereas AIMIM most probably aims to retain the Hyderabad seat.
Regardless of which party secures how many seats, the job fairs are proving beneficial for Hyderabad’s youth in gaining employment.