Jaffar Hussain emerges as highest asset holder among AIMIM MLAs-elect

Hyderabad: Among the seven All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLAs-elect, Jaffar Hussain, representing the Yakutpura assembly constituency, has emerged as the holder of the highest assets.

On the other hand, Mohammed Mubeen, who contested assembly elections for the first time and won the Bhadurpura constituency seat, has the least assets among AIMIM MLAs-elect. His total assets are over one crore.

Assets of Jaffar Hussain

Jaffar Hussain, formerly an AIMIM MLA from the Nampally constituency, contested the 2023 Assembly elections from Yakutpura for the first time. In the elections, he won by the lowest margin of 878 votes among 119 constituencies in the state. He secured 46,153 votes, while Amjed Ullah Khan of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) secured 45,275 votes from the same constituency.

According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Jaffar Hussain has over 33 crores in assets which is highest among AIMIM MLAs-elect.

Total assets of other AIMIM MLAs-elect

After Jaffar Hussain, the AIMIM MLA-elect from the Malakpet Assembly constituency has the highest assets, totaling over 23 crores.

Below is the list of total assets of AIMIM MLAs-elect.

Name Constituency Movable assets (in Rupees) Immovable assets (in Rupees) Total assets (in Rupees) Jaffar Hussain Yakutpura 3,16,04,592 30,20,00,000 33,36,04,592 Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala Malakpet 8,26,86,789 15,44,33,200 23,71,19,989 Akbar Uddin Owaisi Chandrayangutta 8,87,69,246 9,90,00,000 18,77,69,246 Mir Zulfeqar Ali Charminar 1,23,68,471 8,90,00,000 10,13,68,471 Mohammed Majid Hussain Nampally 1,43,71,608 1,07,98,500 2,51,70,108 Kausar Mohiuddin Karwan 79,62,417 1,57,00,000 2,36,62,417 Mohammed Mubeen Bahadurpura 23,45,139 1,27,00,000 1,50,45,139 Source: ADR

The assets of AIMIM MLAs-elect mentioned above are based on the declarations made by them on affidavits submitted during nominations.