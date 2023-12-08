Jaffar Hussain emerges as highest asset holder among AIMIM MLAs-elect

According to ADR, Mohammed Mubeen has the least assets among AIMIM MLAs-elect.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th December 2023 10:58 am IST
AIMIM MLAs - Jaffar Hussain Meraj
Jaffar Hussain Meraj [Image: Twitter]

Hyderabad: Among the seven All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLAs-elect, Jaffar Hussain, representing the Yakutpura assembly constituency, has emerged as the holder of the highest assets.

On the other hand, Mohammed Mubeen, who contested assembly elections for the first time and won the Bhadurpura constituency seat, has the least assets among AIMIM MLAs-elect. His total assets are over one crore.

Assets of Jaffar Hussain

Jaffar Hussain, formerly an AIMIM MLA from the Nampally constituency, contested the 2023 Assembly elections from Yakutpura for the first time. In the elections, he won by the lowest margin of 878 votes among 119 constituencies in the state. He secured 46,153 votes, while Amjed Ullah Khan of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) secured 45,275 votes from the same constituency.

MS Education Academy

According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Jaffar Hussain has over 33 crores in assets which is highest among AIMIM MLAs-elect.

Total assets of other AIMIM MLAs-elect

After Jaffar Hussain, the AIMIM MLA-elect from the Malakpet Assembly constituency has the highest assets, totaling over 23 crores.

Below is the list of total assets of AIMIM MLAs-elect.

NameConstituencyMovable assets (in Rupees)Immovable assets (in Rupees)Total assets (in Rupees)
Jaffar HussainYakutpura3,16,04,59230,20,00,00033,36,04,592
Ahmed Bin Abdullah BalalaMalakpet8,26,86,78915,44,33,20023,71,19,989
Akbar Uddin OwaisiChandrayangutta8,87,69,2469,90,00,00018,77,69,246
Mir Zulfeqar AliCharminar1,23,68,4718,90,00,00010,13,68,471
Mohammed Majid HussainNampally1,43,71,6081,07,98,5002,51,70,108
Kausar MohiuddinKarwan79,62,4171,57,00,0002,36,62,417
Mohammed MubeenBahadurpura23,45,1391,27,00,0001,50,45,139
Source: ADR

The assets of AIMIM MLAs-elect mentioned above are based on the declarations made by them on affidavits submitted during nominations.

