Ahead of LS polls in Telangana, huge cash found after accident in Khammam

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Telangana, a huge sum of cash has been unearthed following an accident in Kusumanchi Mandal, Khammam.

The vehicle, which was speeding, overturned, and authorities found a significant amount of money inside.

According to the police, Rs 1.5 crore cash has been recovered. There is suspicion that the cash is linked to tomorrow’s Lok Sabha polls in Telangana.

In Khammam's Kusumanchi Mandal, at Keshawapuram, a car accident led to a shocking discovery.

The vehicle, which was speeding, overturned, and authorities found a massive sum of money…

Following the accident, an investigation began to ascertain the connection of the cash with the elections.

Meanwhile, Telangana is gearing up for the polling tomorrow. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.