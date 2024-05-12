Ahead of LS polls in Telangana, huge cash found after accident in Khammam

Meanwhile, Telangana is gearing up for the polling tomorrow.

Sameer Khan | Updated: 12th May 2024 1:28 pm IST
Huge cash found after accident in Khammam (Image: X)

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Telangana, a huge sum of cash has been unearthed following an accident in Kusumanchi Mandal, Khammam.

The vehicle, which was speeding, overturned, and authorities found a significant amount of money inside.

According to the police, Rs 1.5 crore cash has been recovered. There is suspicion that the cash is linked to tomorrow’s Lok Sabha polls in Telangana.

Following the accident, an investigation began to ascertain the connection of the cash with the elections.

Meanwhile, Telangana is gearing up for the polling tomorrow. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

