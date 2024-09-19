Ahead of Milad un Nabi celebrations, tension prevails in Telangana’s Narayanpet

Hyderabad: Mild communal tensions prevailed in Narayanpet District, Telangana, during preparations for the Milad un Nabi celebrations.

The police soon took action to restore normalcy in the area.

Removal of green flags triggers tension

Tension arose in the area when some individuals removed the green flags that had been put up in preparation for Milad un Nabi on Thursday.

Following the incident, the police dispersed the crowd and controlled the situation.

Sharing videos of the incident, MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan mentioned that Muslims had changed the date of their Milad un Nabi celebration to avoid any untoward incidents.

Muslims changed the date of their celebration of Milad Un Nabi to avoid any untoward incident or give space to communal elements and Ganesh Visarjan ended on 17th Sep, Muslim Youths were preparing for Milad Rally on 19th Sep and fixing green flags in Narayanpet Dist, Telangana… pic.twitter.com/Q9AckzoNW7 — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) September 19, 2024

Milad un Nabi celebrations in Telangana

Although Milad un Nabi was on September 16 this year, it was decided to celebrate it on Thursday due to the 10-day Ganesh festival, which ended with Ganesh Visarjan on Wednesday.

Last year too, the Milad un Nabi procession in Hyderabad was also rescheduled because it coincided with the Ganesh immersion festival.

In Hyderabad today, a procession will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It was earlier decided that Hyderabad would host year-long events to mark the 1500th anniversary of Milad un Nabi.

The events will include seminars, natiya mehfils, and literary competitions.