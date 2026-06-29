Ahead of monsoon, Cyberabad Police review flood-prone areas

The meeting also looked at the status of ongoing works at Wipro Junction, DLF Junction, Shapur Nagar, Kukatpally Y-Junction, Miyapur and Nizampet.

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Cyberabad Police review flood-prone areas ahead of monsoon in a meeting room.

Hyderabad: With rains around the corner, the Cyberabad Police Commissioner Dr M Ramesh chaired a monsoon preparedness meeting and reviewed the action plan to minimise traffic disruptions and waterlogging.

The commissionerate recently received 150 personnel from the Greyhounds and OCTOPUS units for traffic management duties across various police stations. Strict action would be taken against wrong-side driving and vehicles obstructing free left turns and U-turns at junctions.

Commissioner Ramesh asked officials for a detailed report on waterlogging-prone and flood-prone locations and find a suitable solution. Agencies undertaking road-cutting works should coordinate with the traffic department and work on traffic diversion plans before beginning the works, he said

Subhan Bakery

He also enquired about the status of ongoing works at Wipro Junction, DLF Junction, Shapur Nagar, Kukatpally Y-Junction, Miyapur and Nizampet.

All departments should work together to ensure safe and uninterrupted travel for the public during the monsoons, he said.

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