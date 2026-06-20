Ahead of NEET retest, aspirants battle stress and uncertainty

For lakhs of students preparing to appear for the NEET UG re-examination on Sunday, June 21, the days leading up to the test have been marked by anxiety, uncertainty and exhaustion after an examination they had already written was cancelled over allegations of a paper leak.

In Manipur

In Manipur, the challenge has extended beyond academics. Students from conflict-affected districts have had to travel under security escort to reach examination centres, navigating a state still grappling with ethnic tensions.

According to a report by Indian Express, aspirants from districts such as Kangpokpi and Senapati have described being emotionally and physically drained after preparing for and appearing in the original examination on May 3, only to be asked to sit for the test again. District administrations, police and security forces have coordinated special transportation and protection arrangements for candidates and their guardians amid concerns over safety along key routes.

For many students across the country, the cancellation has meant restarting months of preparation while dealing with uncertainty over the examination process.

More than twenty lakh candidates are expected to appear for the re-examination, making it one of the largest and most competitive entrance tests in the country. With only a small percentage of candidates securing medical seats, the stakes remain exceptionally high.

Emotional toll

The emotional toll of the controversy is evident among aspirants. Quoting aspirants, a report by Reuters said that students who had left examination halls feeling confident about their performance now find themselves revising entire syllabi and coping with renewed exam pressure.

Several candidates said they struggled to regain focus after learning that the examination had been cancelled. Others spoke about how reports of student suicides linked to academic stress have intensified anxiety within the student community.

Social media has also emerged as a source of concern, with students saying that rumours and speculation about possible examination leaks have become a distraction during the crucial final days before the test.

For some aspirants who were dissatisfied with their performance in the cancelled examination, however, the re-test offers a second opportunity. Yet many acknowledge that the pressure remains immense.

The anxiety has been severe enough for some students to seek professional help. Reuters quoted Srinagar-based aspirant Alima Javed as saying, “This examination drains us mentally. We put in years of hard work, and then the paper gets leaked, and results are cancelled.” Another candidate, Aliya Jalaal, told Reuters that the prospect of writing the examination again had left her so anxious that she sought psychiatric assistance.

Exam logistics under scrutiny

Meanwhile, examination logistics have also come under scrutiny. In Maharashtra’s Nagpur, a NEET aspirant and his family were left shocked after his admit card reportedly listed a school in Abu Dhabi as his examination centre for the re-test.

The student’s family immediately approached the National Testing Agency (NTA) after discovering the anomaly, saying the candidate was deeply distressed by the development.

Responding to reports of the issue, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh said the matter had been resolved and that the candidate had subsequently been allotted an examination centre in Nagpur.

Authorities across the country have simultaneously stepped up preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination. In Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, where around 23,000 candidates are expected to appear at 47 centres, officials have deployed static and sector personnel, along with police and paramilitary forces, to oversee the examination process.

#WATCH | Nagpur, Mahrashtra: Family of a NEET aspirant, Abdullah Mohammad Talib, claims that he was allocated a school in Abu Dhabi as his exam center for NEET-UG re-exam scheduled to be held on 21st June.



His father, Mohammad Talib, says, "…After the admit card was downloaded… pic.twitter.com/EmFqhIFVRK — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2026

The district administration has also coordinated with railway and road transport authorities to facilitate student movement, while medical teams and ambulances have been stationed at key locations in view of the prevailing heat conditions.

Security arrangements

Amid heightened scrutiny following the paper leak controversy, the NTA has announced a multi-layered security framework for the re-examination.

According to the agency, confidential examination materials are being handled through an end-to-end secure system and transported under sealed protocols to designated locations. GPS-enabled vehicles accompanied by police escorts are being used for the movement of examination materials, while additional monitoring mechanisms have been introduced to safeguard the integrity of the examination process.

The government has also launched a multi-agency investigation into the alleged paper leak, with arrests reported in several states and authorities promising stricter action against examination malpractice. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has assured students that the re-examination will be conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

As the country prepares for Sunday’s high-stakes examination, students are hoping for an incident-free process that finally brings closure to weeks of controversy. For many aspirants, however, the challenge now is not only to perform well academically but also to overcome the emotional strain of having to relive one of the most important examinations of their lives.