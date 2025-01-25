Ahead of new Telangana schemes launch, special officers assigned

Hyderabad: The newly announced schemes, Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa, new ration card Issuance and Indiramma Illu housing scheme, will be provided to all eligible beneficiaries by selecting one village in each Mandal of Telangana, the state government announced on Saturday, January 25.

In a meeting chaired by state chief secretary Santhi Kumari with various district collectors, it was decided that the schemes scheduled to launch on January 26, Republic Day, will have a special mandal officer appointed for each village to ensure their smooth implementation.

Moreover, a four-member special team has been appointed whose will be assigned to take care of each scheme. The team will be headed by a tehsildar who will be in charge of the smooth implementation of new ration cards issuance, an MDO for the Indiramma scheme, a mandal agriculture officer for Rythu Bharosa and either a deputy tehsildar or a revenue inspector team for Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa.

“The arrangements for the inauguration of the schemes should begin from this (Saturday) evening. The inauguration programme should be held in a festive atmosphere and steps should be taken to ensure that all the beneficiaries attend this meeting,” Santhi Kumari instructed the district collectors.

The meeting was conducted through video conference.