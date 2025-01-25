Any common sense?: Telangana min’s reaction over security lapse sparks row

Hyderabad: Telangana information and public relations minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy stirred a row over his reaction to an alleged lack of security measures and a missing IPS officer on Friday, January 24.

According to local reports, the minister lost his cool over the absence of the police commissioner from an event in Karimnagar. A video of Ponguletti expressing anger over the issue has gone viral.

In the video, he is seen questioning the Karimnagar Collector Pamela Sathpathy, over CP Abhishek Mohanty’s absence from the venue of a review meeting chaired by the Union minister for Urban Housing Manohar Lal Khattar.

In the video, Reddy is heard chiding Sathpathy, “What are you doing? Any common sense is there?” The minister’s behaviour towards a civil servant has drawn concerns and condemnation from the general public.

