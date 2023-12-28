Ahead of New Year’s Eve, UAE’s first brewery opens in Abu Dhabi

Ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations, the United Arab Emirates’s (UAE) first brewery opened at The Galleria Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi-based craft beer manufacturer Craft by Side Hustle launched its operations on Saturday, December 23, by selling beer that has been produced on-site.

This was made possible after authorities in Abu Dhabi announced in 2021 that licensed venues in the emirate could apply for permits for fermenting drinks.

Abu Dhabi’s 250-seater brewery, renowned for its unique flavors said that it combines an artisanal ethos with a global perspective to create a unique and diverse experience.

The facility is expected to produce 25,000 pints of beer per month.

Side Hustle is offering its beers, which cost around 45 dirhams (Rs 1,019) alongside traditional Louisiana-style food like jambalaya, shrimp and grits, Cajun po’boys, and pistolettes.

It also includes the UAE’s first authentic British real cask ale.

Side Hustle Brews & Spirits’ founder and CEO Chad McGehee said before the opening, “As founders of a local craft movement, we acknowledge the responsibility presented to us and are both humbled and thrilled to open Abu Dhabi’s first craft microbrewery.

“We commit to delivering innovative and authentic F&B experiences worthy of the UAE’s high standards as we build CRAFT by Side Hustle into a brand the community can be proud to call their own.”

The firm, which has previously sold beers in the UAE and on Etihad Airlines flights, had been brewing its products in the US.