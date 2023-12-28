Telangana man goes missing in Dubai, father seeks govt help

Hyderabad: The father of a 29-year-old Telangana man, who has been missing for the last month in Dubai, has urged the External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar to take necessary action to trace his son.

Mohammed Azhar, a resident of Mahboob Nagar, went to work as a salesman with Light House Tech in Naif Deira, Dubai in February this year.

Taking to X, on Thursday, December 28, MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan shared Azhar’s details and his father’s plea to Dr S Jaishankar.

In a letter, Azhar’s father, Mohammed Abdul Saleem, claims that his son last spoke to him on November 25 from +9745249999 and has been out of touch since then.

Azhar’s mobile phone number +971558277983 is also not reachable. He expressed concern due to the absence of communication with his son over the past month.

Azhar’s family, residents of Telangana, requested the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi or the Indian Consulate in Dubai, UAE, to locate their missing son promptly and take necessary actions.