Gold prices soars in Dubai by Rs 22 per gram: Find prices here

In Dubai, 24-carat gold rate trading at 250.50 dirham (Rs 5,684.40) per gram at the afternoon of the markets on Wednesday.

Gold prices soars up in Dubai; find out here
Photo: AFP

Abu Dhabi: Gold prices in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday, December 27, rose one dirham (Rs 22) per gram to hit more than 50 dirham (Rs 5,672) per gram.

The Dubai Jewellery Group data showed 24-carat gold rate trading at 250.50 dirham (Rs 5,684.40) per gram at the afternoon of the markets on Wednesday as compared to its Tuesday night, December 26, closing at 249.25 dirham (Rs 5,656.03) per gram.

22, 21, and 18-carat gold were priced at 232 dirham (Rs 5,264.59) per gram, 224.75 dirham (Rs 5,100.07), 192.50 dirham (Rs 4,368.25) respectively, at 1:30 pm UAE time.

Photo: AFP

Globally, gold prices stabilized on Wednesday due to weak trading volume and US Central’s anticipated interest rate reduction in Q1 2024, and the overall weakness of the dollar.

Gold spot transactions price stabilized at 2,066.86 dollar (Rs 1,72,248.08) per ounce by 7:20 am IST, while US gold futures rose 0.4 percent to 2,078.20 dollar (Rs 1,73,201.24) per ounce, Reuters reported.

