Ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Telangana, DGP holds review meeting

Hyderabad: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Telangana on July 8, Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar held a review meeting with senior police officials.

During the meeting, he instructed officials to ensure a smooth visit. He also emphasized the need to maintain public convenience. The meeting also focused on contingency plans to tackle potential heavy rainfall in Telangana.

He highlighted the need to ensure adequate parking facilities for the convenience of the attendees of the public meeting in Warangal. The review meeting also included a thorough assessment of security arrangements along the routes from the helipad to the Warangal public meeting venue.

During the visit, PM Modi is going to lay the foundation stone for the Railway Wagon Manufacturing unit at Hanumakonda in Warangal district.

KCR to skip PM Modi’s event again

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is most likely to skip Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s program once again.

This is not the first time that KCR will skip PM Modi’s events.

Last time, on April 8, when KCR did not receive PM Modi at the airport, former Member of the Legislative Council and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader N Ramchander Rao had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Telangana five times in 14 months but Chief Minister of the state K Chandrasekhar Rao received him not even once.

BRS at loggerheads with BJP

KCR’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has been at loggerheads with the BJP, which is trying to make political and electoral inroads into Telangana. Assembly election in the state is due this year.

KCR, on the other hand, is trying to expand his party to other states as part of its national ambitions.

Last year, KCR renamed his party, marking the first step toward becoming a national party to counter the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He was also seen putting in efforts to unite the opposition parties for a united fight against BJP in next year’s general elections.