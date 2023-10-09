Ahead of polls, Telangana Congress to embark on bus yatra

Hyderabad: The Congress leaders in Telangana are all set to embark on a bus yatra covering the length and breadth of the state on October 15.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to flag off the bus yatra while the party is likely to announce its list of candidates after the culmination of this tour.

The yatra is basically planned ahead of polls, to project and popularise its six guarantees and other poll promises with the collective leadership on board.

Rahul Gandhi has reportedly been invited to attend the yatra later this month. On the other hand, Sonia Gandhi is also expected to receive the invitation to preside over the closing ceremony.

As per reports, the grand old party will start the yatra from Jogulamba temple in the Alampur constituency as well as northern parts of the state.

Additionally, the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) will reportedly be meeting on October 10 to decide on the route map.

Telangana Assembly polls

The ECI declared that the last date for the nomination of candidates for the elections is November 10, 2023. The polls in the state will be held in a single phase on November 30, 2023, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 3.

Following are the important dates for the Telangana Assembly polls: