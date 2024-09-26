Ahead of President’s visit to Hyderabad, traffic restrictions imposed

Hyderabad: Ahead of the President of India Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the city on September 28, traffic restrictions have been imposed in the northern part of Hyderabad.

According to a press release by the Hyderabad traffic department, the public is advised to avoid the below routes and junctions between 9 am to 7 pm.

Also Read Inspection conducted to asses and improve traffic in Hyderabad

There will be traffic congestion on the roads leading to Begumpet, Hyderabad Public School, PNT Junction, Rasoolpura, CTO Jn., Plaza, Tivoli, Secunderabad Club, Karkhana, Trimulgherry cross roads, Lothkunta, Bollarum, Rashtrapathi Nilayam and surrounding junctions.

Citizens are requested to avoid the routes and plan accordingly for smooth vehicular movement, the Hyderabad traffic department stated.