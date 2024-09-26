Ahead of President’s visit to Hyderabad, traffic restrictions imposed

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th September 2024 7:58 pm IST
Traffic restrictions in Gachibowli issued amid SRDP flyover construction
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Ahead of the President of India Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the city on September 28, traffic restrictions have been imposed in the northern part of Hyderabad.

According to a press release by the Hyderabad traffic department, the public is advised to avoid the below routes and junctions between 9 am to 7 pm.

Also Read
Inspection conducted to asses and improve traffic in Hyderabad

There will be traffic congestion on the roads leading to Begumpet, Hyderabad Public School, PNT Junction, Rasoolpura, CTO Jn., Plaza, Tivoli, Secunderabad Club, Karkhana, Trimulgherry cross roads, Lothkunta, Bollarum, Rashtrapathi Nilayam and surrounding junctions.

Citizens are requested to avoid the routes and plan accordingly for smooth vehicular movement, the Hyderabad traffic department stated.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th September 2024 7:58 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button