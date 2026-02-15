Hyderabad: Ahead of Ramzan, which is set to begin this week, Hyderabad markets are flooded with dates from various Middle East countries.

Though the rates increased, the hike is very nominal. In some cases, even the rates declined.

30–35 varieties

As per local vendors in the city, the rates of dates from Iran have increased significantly due to unrest in the country.

In the markets, there are 30–35 varieties of dates. These varieties include Ajwa, Amber, Medjool, Mabroom, Sagai, Safawi, Sukkari, Rutab, and Majboor.

Those from Egypt, Jordan, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman and other Middle East countries saw a slight increase in rates.

With a few days left until the holy month of Ramzan, Hyderabad’s markets are witnessing a surge in demand for dates.

People purchase them in the retail market and consume them throughout the month. Traditional Muslims break the fast with dates.

However, people need to be aware that some traders in the city sell expired or leftover stock of dates from the previous Ramzan in Hyderabad. Since the date business is seasonal, many traders operate for just two months a year. Unsold stock is often stored without proper precautions, leading to damage, but it is later repackaged and sold.

There are three signs to watch out for. Check if the dates are discoloured or mouldy, check the smell and then break open the date to check for worms.