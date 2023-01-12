Ahead of Sankranti, RTA cracks down on 10 private bus services

Hyderabad: RTA officials have cracked down on the buses of private travel agencies operating in violation of rules. In the run-up to Sankranti, officials conducted searches of private vehicles in Hyderabad’s Hayat Nagar to protect passengers.

RTA officials searched the buses going to Vijayawada in AP. On this occasion, cases were registered against 10 buses for improper documents and violation of rules. Officials have made it clear that private buses must follow the norms or cases will be registered.