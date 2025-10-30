Ahead of strike, engineering colleges in Hyderabad may face inspections

Hyderabad: Engineering and other professional colleges in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are likely to face vigilance raids ahead of the strike called by the Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI).

Earlier, FATHI, the body of professional institutions in Telangana, decided to go on strike from November 3.

Decision of raids

According to a report published in TOI, the state government has ordered raids at all educational institutions including engineering colleges in Hyderabad and other districts that come under the Post Matric Scholarships (PMS) scheme.

The decision was taken after reports of irregularities, a memo issued by chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao mentioned.

The aim of the inspections is to ensure that the colleges are genuinely working and the students who have applied for the scholarship are eligible under the scheme.

Teaching and non-teaching staff, classrooms, furniture, laboratories, and other infrastructure will also be checked during the inspection.

Engineering colleges in Hyderabad, other districts to strike

Earlier, it was revealed that as the government failed to release Rs 300 crore in fee dues as assured before the Diwali festival, the institutions have decided to shut from November 3.

The institutions include colleges for engineering, pharmacy, law, nursing, MBA, MCA, and BEd courses.

Now, as the government has decided to conduct raids, members of the engineering and other professional colleges in Hyderabad and other districts see it as an attempt to silence their demands ahead of the strike.