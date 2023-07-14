Ahead of Telangana Assembly polls, ECI appoints Returning Officers, AROs

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has finalized the appointment of returning officers and assistant returning officers for all assembly constituencies in the state.

This decision comes as part of the Election Commission’s efforts to assess the situation in various districts and rectify any shortcomings in the voters’ list during the ongoing campaign. Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj has released the list of Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) for the 119 assembly constituencies in the state.

Principal Secretary of the Election Commission of India, Avinash Kumar, issued the orders after reviewing and finalizing the appointment of returning officers based on the list submitted by the CEO Telangana.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana issued a memo stating that, as per the instructions received from the Election Commission of India, orders are being issued regarding the appointment of Returning Officers for all the constituencies in Telangana. These orders will be published in the Gazette.

According to the orders issued by the CEO Telangana, most of the assembly constituencies will have Revenue Divisional Officers appointed as Returning Officers. In addition, the responsibility of Municipal Corporation Coordinating Officer has been assigned to Special Deputy Collectors and Zonal Commissioners.

For certain districts, additional collectors have been given the responsibility of returning officers. Furthermore, the appointment of Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) on a division-wise basis in all assembly constituencies has also been approved. The majority of the tehsildars will assume the role of AROs, and municipal officials will be hired for assembly constituencies within the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

This meticulous appointment process by the Election Commission aims to ensure smooth and efficient conduct of the electoral process in Telangana. The designated officers will play a crucial role in overseeing and managing the elections in their respective constituencies. With the list of Returning Officers and AROs now finalized, the groundwork for the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana is steadily being laid out.