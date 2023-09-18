Ahead of Telangana assembly polls, Razakar movie teaser released

Hyderabad: Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Telangana, a teaser for a movie titled ‘Razakar’ was released yesterday. The movie is set to hit cinema halls soon.

The movie claims, “India gained independence on August 15, 1947, but Hyderabad did not”. It also seeks to highlight the alleged atrocities committed against the public of erstwhile Hyderabad by the Razakars.

Reactions of political leaders to Razakar movie teaser

Following the unveiling of the movie teaser, Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh praised the film and compared it to the ‘Kashmir Files’ movies. He asserted that attempts would be made to prevent its theatrical release.

On social media, he wrote, “An excellent film titled ‘#Razakar’ is soon to be released.” He added, “I urge people to help promote awareness of this movie nationwide and contribute to its success.”

आजादी के समय हैदराबाद में रजाकारों द्वारा किए गए हिन्दुओं के नरसंहार पर एक बहुत बढ़िया मूवी आने वाली है…



आप सभी देश वासियों से विनती है हैदराबाद में हुए इस नरसंहार को पूरे हिन्दुस्तान के हिन्दुओं तक पहुंचाए और इस मूवी को सफल बनाएं।



An excellent film titled '#Razakar' is soon… pic.twitter.com/1XKS3C6tMf — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) September 17, 2023

Earlier before the release of Razakar movie teaser, MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan stated that the film is based on distorted history and pure imagination and has the potential to incite hatred among people. He demanded a ban on the movie.

As Telangana gears up for the assembly polls, the movie is expected to evoke reactions from other political parties as well.

Who were the Razakars?

The Razakars were the paramilitary volunteer force of the nationalist party in the Hyderabad state under Nizam’s rule. Formed in 1938 by the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Bahadur Yar Jung, they expanded considerably during the leadership of Qasim Razvi around the time of India’s independence.

After the integration of erstwhile Hyderabad into the Indian Union, Qasim Razvi was initially jailed. Later, he was allowed to move to Pakistan, where he was granted asylum.

Will the Razakar movie create impact on the Telangana Assembly Polls?

Although many movies have been released in the past that triggered public reactions, none of them have had a massive impact on the polls. As Telangana is likely to go to the polls this year, attempts will be made to use the Razakar movie for political gain. However, it is unlikely to have a significant impact on the polls.

Many surveys have indicated that the people of Telangana vote for leaders based on development. Therefore, while it may hardly impact the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls, it is likely to generate reactions from various sections of society.