Ahead of Telangana elections, Gau Raksha Dal reignites campaign

Hyderabad: With elections approaching Telangana, cow vigilantes have upped their activities and are indirectly campaigning or canvasing for the saffron party.

Kalu Singh, president of Telangana Gau Raksha Dal, in the past two days, waylaid and caught four trucks for allegedly illegally transporting the cattle to the slaughterhouse. The animals with the help of the police are shifted to the gaushala.

In a video released on social media, Kalu Singh is seen singing, ‘Joh Gau Bachayega, Hum Usko Layengeh (We will bring a man who saves cows to power).”

After seizing the truck carrying cattle at Shamirpet, on Tuesday morning Kalu Singh said that the government must stop the cow slaughter in the state or else face the consequences.

“In coming days all gau rakshaks will unite and take measures to stop cow slaughter. I am warning the people who slaughter cows to stop it, else we will make them obey us through the language they understand,” said Kalu Singh.

Telangana Gau Raksha Dal is a private cow vigilante group highly active during the run-up to the Eid ul Adha festival and has allegedly increased its activities in the run-up to the elections.