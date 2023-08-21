Ahead of Telangana polls, BRS MLA’s warning to Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Groupism and internal squabbles over party tickets came out in the open when

Malkajgiri BRS MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao warned Minister Harish Rao against interfering in Medak assembly constituency politics.

Hanumantha Rao who represents the Malkajgiri constituency said, “I am competing from Malkajgiri and my son Rohit Rao from the Medak constituency. What is Harish Rao’s work in Medak?” he asked.

He alleged that minister Harish Rao blocked development in Medak.

BRS Sitting MLA from Malkajgiri Mynampally Hanumanth Rao joining Congress?



Refusing to give his son Rohit a ticket from Medak constituency, resulted in cracks in the political equation bet Mynampally and Harish Rao. Ex speaker and MLA Padma Devender Reddy May stand a chance. pic.twitter.com/s9jcmhncYX — @Coreena Enet Suares (@CoreenaSuares2) August 21, 2023

“I am busy with Malkajgiri and Medak constituencies. At an appropriate time, I will teach Harish Rao, a lesson. Everyone knows his position and status before and after becoming an MLA,” he said.

He clarified that he will compete only if both (father and son) are given tickets.

According to reports, MLA Hanumantha Rao is attempting to regain his foothold in the Medak constituency and has been carrying out various social service activities through the Mynampally Foundation.

The sitting MLA, M Padma Devander Reddy, who is close to CM K Chandrashekhar Rao’s family

has already contested twice and won from this constituency. Padma aims to complete a hattrick by contesting in the Assembly elections later this year.

MLC Sheri Subhash Reddy, who has formed another political camp in the Medak constituency is also keen on the seat.