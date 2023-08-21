Ahead of Telangana polls, BRS MLA’s warning to Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Groupism and internal squabbles over party tickets came out in the open when
Malkajgiri BRS MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao warned Minister Harish Rao against interfering in Medak assembly constituency politics.
Hanumantha Rao who represents the Malkajgiri constituency said, “I am competing from Malkajgiri and my son Rohit Rao from the Medak constituency. What is Harish Rao’s work in Medak?” he asked.
He alleged that minister Harish Rao blocked development in Medak.
“I am busy with Malkajgiri and Medak constituencies. At an appropriate time, I will teach Harish Rao, a lesson. Everyone knows his position and status before and after becoming an MLA,” he said.
He clarified that he will compete only if both (father and son) are given tickets.
According to reports, MLA Hanumantha Rao is attempting to regain his foothold in the Medak constituency and has been carrying out various social service activities through the Mynampally Foundation.
The sitting MLA, M Padma Devander Reddy, who is close to CM K Chandrashekhar Rao’s family
has already contested twice and won from this constituency. Padma aims to complete a hattrick by contesting in the Assembly elections later this year.
MLC Sheri Subhash Reddy, who has formed another political camp in the Medak constituency is also keen on the seat.