Ahead of wedding, Aamir Khan makes appearance with wife-to-be Gauri Spratt

Mumbai: Aamir Khan is once again in the spotlight, and this time it is his personal life that has grabbed attention. The actor recently made a public appearance with his wife to be Gauri Spratt, and the video has quickly become a talking point online.

In the clip shared by Viral Bhayani, Aamir and Gauri can be seen arriving together at an event, holding hands as they posed for the cameras. Their appearance comes amid reports that the actor is set to marry Gauri in a private ceremony on July 5

On the work front, Aamir continues to stay busy as both an actor and producer. His banner is backing Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, which is scheduled for an August 13, 2026 release. Reports have also stated that he is involved with Ek Din, starring his son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, while 3 Idiots 2 is also in development with Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi working on the project.

With his personal life making headlines and multiple projects keeping him in the news, Aamir Khan is clearly entering another eventful phase, both on and off screen.