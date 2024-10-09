Ahead of wedding season, function halls in Hyderabad flooded with advance bookings

Hyderabad: Ahead of the wedding season, set to begin on November 12, many function halls in Hyderabad are experiencing a surge in advance bookings.

Beyond wedding venues, jewelry showrooms, malls, and beauty parlors are also seeing an increase in customers.

Event and wedding planners are working tirelessly due to the rise in demand.

Auspicious days in November, December

The heightened demand for function halls in Hyderabad is attributed to auspicious dates in November and December.

The DC quoted Ravindra Sastry, a renowned pandit, stating that in November, the auspicious dates are the 12th, 13th, 17th, 22nd, 23rd, 25th, 26th, 28th, and 29th. In December, the dates are the 3rd, 4th, 5th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 14th, and 15th.

Simultaneously, ahead of the wedding season in Hyderabad, caterers have raised their per-plate costs due to both the surge in demand and the rise in prices of vegetables and essential commodities.

As many try to secure venues on these auspicious days, function halls in the city are seeing a surge in pre-bookings.

In addition to function halls, convention centers in Hyderabad are also witnessing an increase in pre-bookings.

As the upcoming weddings approach, gold prices are also expected to rise, with the price of 24-carat gold already surpassing the Rs 76,000 mark in Hyderabad.