New Delhi: SpiceJet on Tuesday said its plane flying from Ahmedabad to Dubai was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency.

An airline spokesperson said the aircraft landed safely at Karachi and further details were awaited.

“On December 5, 2023, SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft operating flight SG-15 (Ahmedabad-Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency,” the spokesperson said.