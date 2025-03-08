Ahmedabad police arrest man for speaking to media about attack after Taraweeh

The Ahmedabad police arrested a young man after he spoke to the media regarding the alleged attack on him and others by far-right Hindutva men soon after Taraweeh prayers in Gujarat.

Syed Mehdi Hussain and others were reportedly intimidated and attacked with stones in Vatva on March 3.

He spoke to the press recounting the horrific nature of the violence, stating that soon after they left the mosque, the Hindutva men launched an unprovoked attack and pelted stones at the congregation, including elders and minors.

Hussain also told that they were allegedly forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” at knifepoint. The attackers also raised slogans calling for violence against Muslims.

“When worshipers left the mosque, a barrage of stones rained down from nearby rooftops. Subsequently, some of the assailants suddenly appeared in front of us and wielded knives. They threatened us, including children, to chant the Hindu Jai Shri Ram,” Hussain had told reporters.

However, the Ahmedabad police arrested Hussain instead and charged him with spreading communal hatred between religious communities.

In its X account, it said that the matter was over a car parking issue between four people – Aman Saja, Ajju Kaniya, Amit Chunara and Sunil Chunara. A case was registered at the Vatva police station and the concerned accused were arrested.

The Ahmedabad police said Hussain was arrested after he uploaded “an interview on Instagram which provoked communal disharmony.”

“Coming to the notice of Ahmedabad Social Media Cell, the PI of Vatwa Police Station took action, Mehndi Hussain Mehmudul Syed became a complainant on behalf of the government, a case has been registered and he has been arrested,” read the Ahmedabad police X handle.