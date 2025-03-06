Ahmedabad: Worshippers attacked, forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ after Taraweeh

A group of Muslim worshippers in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city were reportedly intimidated and attacked with stones by Hindutva extremists following Taraweeh prayers, a special prayer performed after sunset during the month of Ramzan.

The incident unfolded exactly in the Vatva area on Monday, March 3, when the congregation was on their way home after Ramzan prayers in the late evening.

While speaking to reporters, the witnesses recounted the horrific nature of the violence, stating that soon after they left the mosque in the evening, the extremists launched an unprovoked attack and pelted stones at the congregation.

They further alleged that the assailants attacked people, including elders and minors, and forced them at knifepoint to chant “Jai Shri Ram”. The attackers also raised slogans calling for violence against Muslims, especially those who wore skull caps.

“When worshipers left the mosque, a barrage of stones rained down from nearby rooftops. Subsequently, some of the assailants suddenly appeared in front of us and wielded knives. They threatened us, including children, to chant the Hindu Jai Shri Ram,” the witness told reporters.

The witnesses said that the attack left three Muslim men injured, including a 17-year-old boy who was struck in the back with a stone. “The attack, which was totally based on religious hatred, has rendered the local Muslims in fear, with many concerned for their safety during the late evening Taraweeh prayers”, they added.

Muslims from #Vatva, #Ahmedabad, #Gujarat, have accused extremists of pelting stones at people heading for Taraweeh prayers.



They also alleged that some individuals forced #Muslims to recite slogans at knife-point.



The victims have filed a complaint at the local police station… pic.twitter.com/CW7JOp4KzZ — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 5, 2025

Frustration over police inaction

The victims expressed their frustration over police inaction, claiming that when they attempted to file complaints regarding the attack, the authorities refused to name any suspects, instead registering them as “unknown persons.”

Another victim alleged that police tried to convince them to change their statements and avoid escalating the matter.

In addition to the investigation into the attack, the local Muslims have demanded police surveillance in their areas, at least until the end of the holy month, to ensure the safety of worshippers during late nights.

One victim has expressed his displeasure over biased action and stated that if the attack was launched by the Muslim community at Hindu worshipers, they would have been paraded and labelled as anti-nationals. “If the situation was reversed, we would be branded anti-nationals. Here, the accused were released almost immediately, with their faces covered, and no real action was taken,” a victim was quoted by The Observer Post.

Some local Muslims alleged that some of the perpetrators involved in the attack maintain Instagram accounts filled with sword fights and inflammatory content targeting the Muslim community. “Despite the visible threats, the police don’t take any actions against them,” they said.

The Ahmedabad police are yet to issue any statements regarding the incident.

A disturbing pattern during Ramzan in Gujarat

Several similar incidents occurred last Ramzan Ahmedabad. In one of the instances, a 12-year-old Muslim boy was beaten with sticks by Hindutva workers on March 30, 2024.

The victim, Sufiyan, was strolling along the Dudheswar riverfront after the Taraweeh prayers when he was attacked with sticks on his head by unidentified people.

In early March 2024, foreign Muslim students were attacked inside the hostel premises of the Gujarat University for offering Taraweeh prayers.

The students alleged that the mob chanted Islamophobic and communal slogans like ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and carried various weapons such as knives, cricket bats, and stones to attack them. Five students from Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, and Sri Lanka, and two African students were reportedly injured.