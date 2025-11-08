Ahmedabad shopkeeper slaps woman 17 times for throwing chilli powder

Ahmedabad: A woman who attempted to rob a jewellery store in Gujarat by throwing chilli powder in the shopkeeper’s eyes ended up getting slapped around 17 times within 15 seconds.

Recorded on CCTV, the incident occurred in broad daylight on November 3 and has since gone viral.

The woman’s face was covered as she entered the shop, pretending to be a customer near the Ranip vegetable market in Ahmedabad.

As she looked at the ornaments, she threw chilli powder into the shopkeeper’s eyes, but he ducked. He lost his cool, got up and began slapping her repeatedly. He then jumped over the counter, dragged her out of the shop and continued hitting her.

According to the police, the shopkeeper refused to register a case against the woman. However, authorities launched an investigation based on the CCTV footage to trace the woman.

The video’s virality prompted the Ahmedabad police to release a statement on the social media platform X.

इस मामले में फरियादी से दो बार व्यक्तिगत रूप से मिलकर इस संबंध में बयान प्राप्त कर फरियाद दर्ज करने के लिए कहा गया, लेकिन फरियादी व्यापारी इस मामले में कोई फरियाद देने के इच्छुक नहीं हैं। जिसके संबंध में उनका लिखित बयान प्राप्त किया गया है।फिर भी, सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर आरोपी… — Ahmedabad Police અમદાવાદ પોલીસ (@AhmedabadPolice) November 6, 2025

“In this case, the complainant was personally met twice to obtain a statement in this regard and was asked to file the complaint, but the complainant businessman is not inclined to lodge any complaint in this matter. In connection with which their written statement has been obtained. Nevertheless, an investigation has been initiated to search for the accused based on the CCTV footage,” the post read.