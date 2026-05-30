AI-based system to deliver weather alerts to Telangana farmers via WhatsApp

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday, May 30, rolled out an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based system to deliver weather alerts to farmers across the state.

The Agriculture Department is implementing the Telangana Weather Advisory Program in collaboration with the Development Innovation Lab India (DIL India) and Evidence Action organisations.

It was officially launched at the Secretariat on Saturday, with Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao himself issuing a weather advisory on upcoming seasonal winds and rainfall. He suggested developing a platform that enables farmers to ask questions about weather conditions and agricultural guidance through voice messages.

Also Read Sudden rains in Telangana destroy crops, leave farmers in despair

The minister said that in the current situation, where climate change is a challenge, providing accurate and timely weather information to farmers is extremely necessary.

He expressed confidence that using artificial intelligence-based weather forecasts, farmers will have the opportunity to make appropriate crop decisions at the right time, thereby reducing crop losses and increasing productivity.

The program is currently accessible to 15 lakh farmers from 304 mandals across 17 districts registered with the Rythu Bharosa phone number. The minister has urged the organisations to expand the program’s reach to the village level.