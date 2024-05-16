AI-driven traffic management system set to go live in Sikkim from May 25

The system aims to modernise traffic management and improve regulation efficiency by automatically verifying documents and detecting violations.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th May 2024 1:47 pm IST
Gangtok: The Sikkim transport department on Thursday announced the launch of an Artificial Intelligence-driven traffic management system across the state from May 25.

“With a view to modernise traffic management and enhance the efficiency and accuracy of traffic regulation,Sikkim government is introducing Artifical Intellegence-driven traffic management system,” the transport department said.

According to a notice by the department, “All vehicle owners (including government vehicles) are therefore informed to keep all their vehicle documents up to date. Any discrepancies arising out of the issue of E-challan may be brought to notice of the SPs/RTOs of the district.”

