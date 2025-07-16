AI Express Boeing 737 plane faces tech issue; airline cancels Lucknow-Dubai flight

Published: 16th July 2025 11:00 pm IST
An Air India flight used for representational purpose
Air India

Mumbai: An Air India Express Boeing plane faced a technical issue at Lucknow airport on Wednesday morning following which the flight from the city to Dubai was cancelled, according to a source.

The flight IX 193 was to be operated with a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The source said the Lucknow-Dubai flight was cancelled due to a technical issue with the aircraft, and over 155 people were to take the flight.

There was no official statement from Air India Express.

The source said the passengers were offered hotel accommodation and also the option of a full refund or complimentary free rescheduling for a later date. Most of the passengers opted for the hotel accommodation.

The flight is rescheduled for around the same time on Thursday.

