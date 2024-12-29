AI generated pics of Sania Mirza, Shami’s ‘romantic vacay’ go viral

Mumbai: Social media has been buzzing with rumors about Indian cricket star Mohammed Shami and tennis champion Sania Mirza. A viral photo allegedly showing the two together on a beach sparked claims of romance and even marriage. But are these rumors true?

The Truth Behind the Viral Photo

The photo, which shows Shami and Sania hugging on a beach, quickly went viral. Fans celebrated, while others questioned its authenticity. After analysis by tools like Hive Moderation, experts confirmed the image was AI-generated and fake.

This isn’t the first time such rumors surfaced. Earlier, morphed wedding photos of the two also made rounds online but were proven false. Neither Shami nor Sania shared these images, and their families have denied the claims.

Social Media’s Role

Social media can spread fake news fast, and these AI-generated photos are a perfect example. While fans are curious about their favorite stars, false stories harm reputations. Both Shami and Sania’s families have urged fans to stop sharing unverified information.

Sania Mirza and Mohammed Shami are sports legends who inspire millions. While their achievements deserve recognition, their personal lives should be respected. Constant speculation and fake stories create unnecessary pressure for public figures.