AI-generated pictures of PM Modi’s birthday bash go viral

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 18th September 2023 4:33 pm IST
Images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi generated using Artificial Intelligence on the occasion of his birthday have received a lot of attention on on social media.

Midjourney-generated an AI version of the event, bringing the imagination of many Indians to reality. The album begins with a cake moment of PM Modi with him facing a cake loaded with enlightened candles.

Then pops up a picture of Amit Shah in full swing, dancing cheerfully to set the party stage on fire.

Ruhul Gandhi is seen decking up the stage with colourful balloons, while Yogi Adityanath is loaded with excitement jumping up in the air.

While Ravish Kumar and Arnab Goswami are seen shaking a leg to the dance moves, their laughing images left the netizens surprised. The images show MK Stalin and Arvind Kejriwal joining the celebrations.

