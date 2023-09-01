AI imagines celebrities in Onam attire; pictures go viral

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy is also featured in the series with the Onam delicacies kept in front of him.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 1st September 2023 5:57 pm IST
AI imagines world celebrities in Onam traditional wear; pictures go viral

Onam is a harvest festival celebrated on a grand scale in Kerala as it marks the beginning of the Malayali calendar. People in South India celebrate the festival with thrilling boat races, Malayali delicacies, and other cultural activities.

AI imagines how the festival will look if the occasion was celebrated across the world.

Artist Gokul Pillai from Kerala generated pictures of popular sports personalities, actors, and singers celebrating Onam.

His series of AI-generated images includes international celebrities like Cillian Murphy, Kate Winslet, and Cristiano Ronaldo, Donald Trump among others.

While former US President Donald Trump is seen in a traditional Kerala look wearing a dhoti, Tennis legend Roger Federer seems to enjoy the cultural Onam dance in the crowd.

Next in line, we see Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet sitting in a field donning a saree, accessorised with jewellery.

