AI generated viral pics show SRK, Gauri, Aryan performing Umrah

Mumbai: Artificial Intelligence has taken the internet by storm once again, this time with AI-generated images of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family performing Umrah in Makkah. The photos, which have gone viral across social media, show SRK in Ihram, with his wife Gauri Khan wearing a white hijab, standing in front of the Kaaba. In another image, SRK is seen with his son Aryan Khan.

Though these pictures are fake and entirely AI-generated, the visuals of the Khan family at one of Islam’s holiest sites have left fans, especially SRKians, in a state of both shock and awe.

While some have expressed happiness at seeing the Khan family together in such a sacred setting, others are critical, particularly given the religious sensitivities and many are questioning the ethics of sharing such altered pictures, especially of a revered place like the Kaaba.

Fans have also pointed out that Gauri Khan, while always supportive of SRK’s religion, has never changed her own faith. Some users have slammed the Instagram pages for sharing these images, arguing that such sensitive content should be avoided.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan had indeed performed Umrah back in 2022 after completing the shoot for Dunki in Saudi Arabia.

On the professional front, SRK is set to share screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan in upcoming project King.