Mumbai: Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai, once one of Bollywood’s most talked-about couples in the ’90s, continue to remain a hot topic among fans and media even decades later. Old stories and pictures of the two still circulate online, with fans fondly reminiscing about their bond.

Some admirers remain so invested in this former couple that they create photoshopped images of them together and make them go viral. Now, with AI trends taking over, fans have taken things a step further giving Salman and Aishwarya a full Arab makeover.

Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai’s AI image

In a viral AI-generated image on Instagram, Aishwarya is seen in a black abaya while Salman dons an all-white thobe. The photo shows them sitting together on a beach.

Social media users are reacting to the viral photo. One fan wrote, “Somewhere in a parallel universe,” while another commented, “AI is going in the right direction now.” One user humorously added, “Abhishek wants to know your location.”

More about their relationship

Once hailed as Bollywood’s hottest couple, their romance in the late ’90s and early 2000s was passionate, public, and eventually tragic. At one point, rumours of a secret wedding between the two spread like wildfire, with claims of a quiet nikah in Lonavala attended by close friends and solemnised by a Mumbai qazi. Some even speculated that Aishwarya converted to Islam and the two honeymooned in New York.

However, Aishwarya firmly dismissed the speculation at the time, calling the rumours “ridiculous” and stating she would have proudly announced such a major event.

Today, Aishwarya is happily married to Abhishek Bachchan, while Salman remains single.