Mumbai: Bollywood’s past is filled with love stories that left a lasting impact — one of the most talked-about being Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s. Once hailed as the hottest couple in tinseltown, their romance was passionate, public, and eventually tragic during 90s and early 2000s. Though their relationship ended years ago, it still remains a hot topic among fans and media alike.

Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan wedding rumours

Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan (Instagram)

At one point, their love story took an unexpected turn when rumours of a secret wedding between the two began to swirl. Back then, reports claimed that Salman and Aishwarya had tied the knot in a quiet Nikah ceremony at a bungalow in Lonavala, attended by close friends and solemnised by a qazi from Mumbai.

Whispers even suggested that Aishwarya converted to Islam for the marriage, and the couple flew to New York for a secret honeymoon.

However, Aishwarya Rai eventually shut down the buzz, calling the rumours “ridiculous.” She asserted that had such a major event occurred, she would have proudly announced it to the world.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Reddit)

Later, their relationship took an ugly turn. In an interview with IE, Aishwarya opened up about facing verbal, emotional, and physical abuse during their time together, citing Salman’s alcoholism and infidelity as major reasons for their bitter breakup.

Today, while Aishwarya is happily married to Abhishek Bachchan, Salman continues to remain single. But the echoes of their past love and controversies still linger in Bollywood’s memory lane.