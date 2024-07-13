Fan-made: Aishwarya Rai holds Salman Khan hand in viral photo

Mumbai: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married in a star-studded extravagant wedding ceremony in Mumbai on July 12, with Bollywood biggies and international celebrities joining the festivities.

Highlight of the event was appearance of ex-partners under the same roof including Aishwarya Rai-Salman Khan, Rekha-Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan-Priyanka Chopra and more.

Aishwarya’s solo arrival along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the wedding has become talk of town. She and her husband Abhishek Bachchan arrived and posed separately for media raising eyebrows and sparking separation rumours.

Amid all this, a purely photo-shopped or AI generated image of exs Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan is going crazy viral on X. In a fan-made photo, Aishwarya can be seen holding Salman’s hands and posing for the camera. The original photograph is of just Salman and his sister Arpita Khan Sharma. but someone decided to switch things up and added Aishwarya’s image next to him.

The Internet did what it does best – react. People flooded the comments section with their thoughts on this unusual edit.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai 🫶♥️ pic.twitter.com/aZzDq6p3EY — ♥️🇬🇧🅸🆂🅷🆄🇬🇧♥️ (@IshuNaaz17) July 13, 2024

Salman Khan & Aishwarya Rai together for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 2#AnantwedsRadhika pic.twitter.com/awCoDJn97J — MuseVerse (@MuseVerse9) July 13, 2024

If a picture of Salman Khan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were to come out today, it would break the internet#SalmanKhan #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AnantRadhikaWedding pic.twitter.com/u8DvRZcPL7 — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) July 12, 2024

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai, whose love story started in the late ’90s, had a rollercoaster romance filled with ups and downs, eventually leading to a bitter breakup. Their past relationship remains a point of interest for fans and the media, making their shared presence at events a topic of continued fascination. So much so that, even their photoshopped and edited visuals often take the internet by storm.

Salman and Aishwarya’s presence at the same event is not a first-time occurrence, as they have been spotted together at various awards functions and other Bollywood weddings.