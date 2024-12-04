AI powered BuildNow to handle building approvals in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to launch a new integrated online system called BuildNow to streamline the building permission process, replacing the existing TG-BPASS system.

This announcement was made by IT and Industries minister Sridhar Babu during a press conference held at the Secretariat on Tuesday, December 3.

The new system aims to address the long waiting times that applicants currently face for building plan approvals, particularly for high-rise buildings, which can take weeks or even months.

BuildNow to reduce approval period

One of the standout features of BuildNow is its ability to significantly reduce approval times. For non-high-rise buildings, the approval period will be cut from 21 days to 15 days, while the issuance of occupancy certificates will decrease from 15 days to just 10 days.

This promises a substantial improvement over the previous process, where drawing inspections often took several days or longer, especially for high-rise structures.

With BuildNow, drawing inspections are expected to be completed in just five minutes, making it one of the fastest systems in the country.

Multilingual AI-driven platform

The new platform will also incorporate AI-driven assistance in three languages—Telugu, English, and Urdu—to help users navigate government orders and regulations directly within the application.

This feature aims to enhance user experience and ensure that applicants have access to necessary information throughout the application process.

In addition to these improvements, BuildNow will introduce a mobile site inspection app that allows officials to upload real-time data such as layout photos and road widths directly from the field.

3D views of layouts on BuildNow

This capability is designed to improve efficiency and accuracy in the inspection process. Furthermore, the system will utilize augmented reality technology to provide 3D views of building layouts, enhancing visualization for both applicants and officials.

Minister Sridhar Babu emphasized that BuildNow is designed to provide uninterrupted services to the public and facilitate easier access to necessary approvals for construction projects.

To ensure a smooth transition to this new system, training sessions for architects, government officials, and community leaders are planned over the next two months.