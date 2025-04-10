Mumbai: In a bizarre yet hilarious twist, a video featuring an animated AI version of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has gone viral after it was showcased at a rave party in Karachi, Pakistan. The animated avatar of Bebo, dressed in a pink formal outfit, appeared on a giant screen dancing to electronic beats during what was touted as Pakistan’s first audiovisual (AV) show, hosted by DJ Hamza Harris.

The DJ shared the clip on Instagram with the text, “POV: You’re at a rave in Karachi, Pakistan and Kareena Kapoor starts dancing in front of you.”

According to Harris, the track was inspired by Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, particularly the iconic “Pooh” moment delivered by Kareena herself.

“Been working on this track for a minute, and I finally wrapped it up just in time for the show. I knew if I was gonna play it, it had to have a visual. The track was inspired while I was watching Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and I sampled that iconic moment when Pooh says—well, you know the line. So I thought, why not have Kareena Kapoor dancing? It’s iconic. It’s chaotic. And honestly, no one’s done that at a rave before,” the DJ wrote.

While the crowd at the event seemed to love the moment, the internet had mixed reactions. Some fans found the animation amusing, with one user joking, “Me looking for Bebo in the crowd—this is too good!!!” Others were far from impressed. “This animation is sooooo bad. Why does it look like she’s going to work?” a user complained, while another warned, “Legal issues coming soon.”

Social media erupted with jokes, criticism, and concern. One fan commented, “No way… This is an insult to our icon.” Others questioned if Kareena or Karan Johar had seen the video yet, with one user writing, “I’m confident this made Kareena cringe.”

As the video continues to circulate widely, fans and critics alike are waiting to see if KJo or Kareena herself will respond. For now, the animated rave avatar of Bebo has taken over the internet, whether people love it or hate it.